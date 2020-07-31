Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 6,709.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Medpace by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Medpace by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Medpace by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 29,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total value of $3,204,568.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 616,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,095,886.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 2,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $245,868.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,788,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,999,346.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 579,092 shares of company stock valued at $66,360,609 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $95.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Medpace from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Medpace from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.86.

MEDP stock opened at $119.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Medpace Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.72 and a fifty-two week high of $144.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53 and a beta of 1.22.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. Medpace had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $205.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 900 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

