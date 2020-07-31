Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IRDM. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 124,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 22,791 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 33,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IRDM shares. BidaskClub raised Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Iridium Communications from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Iridium Communications from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $27.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Iridium Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $32.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.98.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $140.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.76 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 29.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $5,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,061,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,262,611. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $641,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,388,906 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

