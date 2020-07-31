Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $75,000 Holdings in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 98.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,008 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 103,850 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Popular were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Popular in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,055,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Popular by 199.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 669,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,439,000 after purchasing an additional 445,731 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Popular by 19.1% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 710,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,869,000 after purchasing an additional 113,739 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Popular by 6.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,632,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,196,000 after purchasing an additional 93,169 shares during the period. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC grew its holdings in Popular by 440.0% during the first quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BPOP opened at $37.86 on Friday. Popular Inc has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $61.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.24.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $562.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.30 million. Popular had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 8.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Popular Inc will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BPOP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Popular from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Popular from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Popular from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.80.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

