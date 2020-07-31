SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 82.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 146,991 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Duke Realty by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,949,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,196,413,000 after buying an additional 262,612 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Duke Realty by 31.2% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 33,926,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,098,536,000 after buying an additional 8,076,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Duke Realty by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,313,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,261,000 after buying an additional 167,812 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 51.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,818,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,433,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,334,000 after purchasing an additional 132,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DRE opened at $39.97 on Friday. Duke Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $40.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.57.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 43.19%. The company had revenue of $218.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 4,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total transaction of $181,377.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.55.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

