Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,463 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in UDR were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in UDR by 41.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,548,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,061,000 after buying an additional 3,979,726 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in UDR during the fourth quarter worth about $135,230,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 281.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,565,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,823 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter worth about $20,637,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 1,985.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 498,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,218,000 after purchasing an additional 474,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

UDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on UDR from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zelman & Associates downgraded UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on UDR from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup downgraded UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $1,221,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,501,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,144,934.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UDR opened at $36.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.49. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $51.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.23, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.62.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $307.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.90 million. UDR had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

