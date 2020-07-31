Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NXST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at $87,109,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 262.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 555,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,046,000 after buying an additional 401,953 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at $18,260,000. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at $17,416,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 295,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,036,000 after buying an additional 180,129 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.13.

Shares of NXST stock opened at $89.30 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $133.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.72.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.57. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, Director Dennis Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.57, for a total value of $100,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Carter sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total transaction of $288,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,405,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,657 shares of company stock worth $1,164,589 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

