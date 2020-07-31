Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CP shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $341.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $401.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. TD Securities raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $395.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.38.

CP stock opened at $275.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 12-month low of $173.26 and a 12-month high of $280.76. The stock has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $259.76 and its 200 day moving average is $244.90.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 29.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.7065 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 19.69%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

