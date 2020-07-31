Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 10,336 Shares of Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DPG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DPG) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,336 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DPG. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000.

Shares of DPG opened at $11.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.93. Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Inc has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $16.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.08%.

Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Profile

Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

