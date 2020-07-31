Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) COO Sells $25,245.00 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) COO Michael C. Colby sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $25,245.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 632,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,731,305. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $83.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 385.95 and a beta of 0.80. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a 1 year low of $37.26 and a 1 year high of $87.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.97.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 4.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Goosehead Insurance has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. 42.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

Read More: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.