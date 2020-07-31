World Asset Management Inc Has $300,000 Stake in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DXC. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 480,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,053,000 after buying an additional 168,493 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth $8,930,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 195,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 96,407 shares in the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DXC shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded DXC Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.86.

NYSE DXC opened at $17.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. DXC Technology Co has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $56.92.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.23. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.91% and a negative net margin of 27.42%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DXC Technology Co will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

