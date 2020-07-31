World Asset Management Inc Buys 1,722 Shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vistra Energy were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Vistra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vistra Energy by 48.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vistra Energy by 288.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Vistra Energy during the first quarter worth $163,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Vistra Energy during the first quarter worth $175,000. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arcilia Acosta purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.58 per share, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,001 shares in the company, valued at $411,199.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VST shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Vistra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Vistra Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vistra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

Vistra Energy stock opened at $18.80 on Friday. Vistra Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Vistra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Vistra Energy Corp will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Energy Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

