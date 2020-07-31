Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its position in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 62.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,191 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 26,405 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth $34,000. SRB Corp raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. SRB Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,139 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.2% in the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 10,939 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 66,271 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

FANG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $34.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $39.51 on Friday. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $105.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.21.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.16. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t acquired 1,800 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.92 per share, for a total transaction of $84,456.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 53,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,395.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

