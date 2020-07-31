Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Takes Position in Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 120,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.40% of Tilly’s at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in Tilly’s by 33.0% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,010,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 498,750 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 725,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 26,630 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 631,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 36,621 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 617,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 55,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Tilly’s by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 467,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after acquiring an additional 31,599 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

TLYS opened at $6.16 on Friday. Tilly’s Inc has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.70.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $77.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.28 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 0.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tilly’s Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Henry acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $28,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,630.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

