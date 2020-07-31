Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Trims Holdings in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its position in shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Franco Nevada were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in Franco Nevada by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Franco Nevada by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco Nevada alerts:

FNV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cfra upped their price objective on Franco Nevada from $171.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Franco Nevada from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. CIBC upped their price objective on Franco Nevada from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Franco Nevada from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franco Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Franco Nevada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.54.

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $157.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.82, a PEG ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.38. Franco Nevada Corp has a 1 year low of $77.18 and a 1 year high of $165.98.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $240.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.92 million. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.