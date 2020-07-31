Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Cuts Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,464 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1,534.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc Grandisson bought 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.37 per share, for a total transaction of $619,695.00. Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 100,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total value of $2,428,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,433.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 25,500 shares of company stock worth $665,575 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.42.

ACGL stock opened at $31.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.17. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $48.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.75.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

