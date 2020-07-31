Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 3,309 Shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,309 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,980,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454,260 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 8,190,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,720 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,534,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,501,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,656,000 after purchasing an additional 680,460 shares during the period. Finally, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $113,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,364.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 2,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $206,486.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,434. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 496,969 shares of company stock valued at $47,627,143. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMX opened at $98.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.20. CarMax, Inc has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $103.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.10. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.71.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. CarMax had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

KMX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Stephens increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $82.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

