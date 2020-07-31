ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its stake in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of ABIOMED in the second quarter worth $43,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 60.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of ABIOMED in the first quarter worth $39,000. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub raised ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. ValuEngine downgraded ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research downgraded ABIOMED to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, OTR Global raised ABIOMED to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ABIOMED has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.40.

In other ABIOMED news, Director Dorothy E. Puhy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $2,062,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,104,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABMD stock opened at $298.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $264.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.55. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $301.48. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 72.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.94.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.26). ABIOMED had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $206.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. ABIOMED’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

