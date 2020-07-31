Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Reduces Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,875 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,154 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 237.7% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 43.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

CM opened at $69.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $46.45 and a 12-month high of $87.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 14.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th were given a $1.047 dividend. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.27%.

CM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotia Howard Weill reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cfra upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $63.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.25.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.