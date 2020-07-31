88,025 Shares in Loop Industries Inc (NASDAQ:LOOP) Acquired by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Loop Industries Inc (NASDAQ:LOOP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 88,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Loop Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Loop Industries by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 9,390 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Loop Industries by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Loop Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Loop Industries by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 332,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 30,337 shares in the last quarter. 9.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Loop Industries alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Loop Industries in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Loop Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

LOOP stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.95. Loop Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 20.53 and a current ratio of 20.53. The firm has a market cap of $413.97 million, a PE ratio of -26.34 and a beta of 0.78.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). On average, equities analysts predict that Loop Industries Inc will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Loop Industries Profile

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles, as well as polyester fibers for textile applications.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loop Industries Inc (NASDAQ:LOOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Loop Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loop Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.