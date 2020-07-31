Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,850 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INVH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 88,801 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,818,000 after purchasing an additional 381,913 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 89,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 19,071 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 573,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,192,000 after acquiring an additional 110,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth $127,923,000.

INVH stock opened at $29.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Invitation Homes Inc has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $32.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.89.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $449.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INVH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.92.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

