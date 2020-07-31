Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 8,462 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 32.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,785 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 8,462 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LVS. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 212.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 771 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 294.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 294.3% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 765 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $45.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.41 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.61 and its 200 day moving average is $52.26. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.30 and a 1 year high of $74.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The casino operator reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $98.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.91 million. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 3.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LVS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.06.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.