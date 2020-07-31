Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $885,000 Stake in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,486,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,339,000 after buying an additional 920,076 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,261,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,665,000 after buying an additional 88,317 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 370,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,502,000 after buying an additional 64,124 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,218,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,370,000 after buying an additional 224,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 491,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery Inc Series C alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on DISCK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Discovery Inc Series C from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of DISCK opened at $18.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.13 and a 200-day moving average of $21.88. Discovery Inc Series C has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $31.20. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS.

Discovery Inc Series C Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Inc Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Inc Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.