6,121 Shares in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Acquired by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 2,511.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 764.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 27.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BYND opened at $123.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 1,407.56 and a beta of 3.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.66 and a 200 day moving average of $112.48. Beyond Meat has a 52-week low of $48.18 and a 52-week high of $207.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.10 million. Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. Beyond Meat’s revenue was up 141.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $1,430,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 211,978 shares in the company, valued at $30,312,854. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cari Soto sold 211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $28,244.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,456,530.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 267,922 shares of company stock worth $35,705,520. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Barclays downgraded Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Beyond Meat from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.40.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

