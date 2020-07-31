Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Makes New $810,000 Investment in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,538,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 27.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 31.7% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 57.1% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband Corp Series C alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $134.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 12-month low of $86.20 and a 12-month high of $140.00. The company has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.25). Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a net margin of 797.65% and a return on equity of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LBRDK shares. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $118.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Securities increased their price objective on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.60.

About Liberty Broadband Corp Series C

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.