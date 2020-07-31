Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Makes New Investment in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KDP. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 225.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KDP. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Evercore ISI raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

KDP opened at $30.77 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a one year low of $18.98 and a one year high of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.39.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab bought 7,380,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.16 per share, with a total value of $200,440,800.00. Also, Director Robert S. Singer bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.14 per share, with a total value of $28,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

