Strs Ohio Trims Position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,427 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 77.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the first quarter worth about $65,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in CDW by 43.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CDW by 90.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 25,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 12,199 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CDW shares. Raymond James raised shares of CDW from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Cfra cut their price target on CDW from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised CDW from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CDW from $155.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.88.

CDW stock opened at $115.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.19. CDW has a 1-year low of $73.39 and a 1-year high of $146.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.55 and its 200 day moving average is $114.61.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 97.93% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CDW will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew A. Troka sold 7,001 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $707,030.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,816,017.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Eckrote sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total transaction of $534,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,533 shares in the company, valued at $15,139,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.