Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its position in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Tc Pipelines were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines in the 1st quarter valued at $291,094,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,688,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,226,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,501 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,603,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $568,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258,748 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,383,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $236,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,468,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $153,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,609 shares during the last quarter. 65.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRP shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Tc Pipelines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Indl Alliance S upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.87.

Shares of TRP stock opened at $45.50 on Friday. Tc Pipelines Lp has a 12 month low of $32.37 and a 12 month high of $57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.05.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 14.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.5742 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Tc Pipelines’s payout ratio is currently 73.72%.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

