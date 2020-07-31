Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Trims Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,541 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,712 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 212.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 5,793 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 41,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,552,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 72.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 40.9% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.73, for a total transaction of $458,891.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,036.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.09, for a total value of $1,680,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,406.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,311 shares of company stock worth $37,929,019 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $350.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $349.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 85.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.77. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $232.89 and a 1 year high of $382.92.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $271.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.40 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

TYL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer cut Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $423.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $330.09.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.