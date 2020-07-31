Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $934,000 Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,080 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 77.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 40.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TCOM. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.98.

TCOM stock opened at $27.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.76. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.62 and a beta of 1.57. Trip.com Group Limited has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($3.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($3.11). The business had revenue of $669.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.64 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.01%. Trip.com Group’s revenue was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

