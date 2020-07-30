Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stake Decreased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,777 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 36.3% during the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 37,553 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 9,995 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $477,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $266,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 11.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,275,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,370,000 after purchasing an additional 134,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dock Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $8,364,000. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CDNS. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.17.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $4,949,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 802,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,394,629.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,782 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $349,381.16. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 336,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,092,059.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 328,782 shares of company stock worth $31,601,081. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $105.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.10. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $51.39 and a 1 year high of $107.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.10.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 50.84%. The firm had revenue of $638.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

