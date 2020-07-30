Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,230 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,988 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 421.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 46,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $425,206.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 532,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,849,781.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $9.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.23. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 47.24%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HBAN shares. Stephens raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Nomura Securities lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.04.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

