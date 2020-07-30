SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,178 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 58,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,869 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

SHW opened at $647.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $585.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $549.19. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1 year low of $325.43 and a 1 year high of $659.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.22.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 20.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

In related news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 935 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.70, for a total transaction of $499,944.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joel D. Baxter sold 6,830 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $3,961,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,158,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,517 shares of company stock worth $8,339,284 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $637.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $734.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $634.24.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

