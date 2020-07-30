Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Pentair were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at $79,705,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Pentair by 22.0% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,321,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,985 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair in the first quarter valued at $20,049,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 3,427.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 663,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,214,000 after buying an additional 644,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,056,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,447,000 after buying an additional 423,427 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Pentair from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Pentair from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pentair from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BofA Securities raised Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.80.

PNR opened at $43.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.85. Pentair PLC has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $47.43.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.16 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair PLC will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.93%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

