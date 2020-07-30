Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,983 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Fastenal by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 17,105 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 143,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 37,085 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 11,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth $1,973,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.90.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $46.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 4.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.09 and its 200-day moving average is $37.80. The stock has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.20. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $46.83.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 31.19%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.46%.

In other Fastenal news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 7,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $281,394.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,246.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $379,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,222 shares in the company, valued at $956,418.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,826 shares of company stock worth $6,594,303. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

