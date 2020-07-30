Strs Ohio Sells 259,204 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 71.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 259,204 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Wallington Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $25.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.04 and a 200 day moving average of $35.48. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $62.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The company’s revenue was down 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $65,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,697. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Cowen began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Delta Air Lines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.22.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

