Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,486 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTVA. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 24,927,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,800,000 after purchasing an additional 11,086,514 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $122,993,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Corteva by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,762,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,454 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 244.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,487,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,349 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,096,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,273,000 after acquiring an additional 916,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

CTVA stock opened at $28.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Corteva has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $32.78. The firm has a market cap of $21.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.27.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Corteva had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BofA Securities raised Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Corteva in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Corteva from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.69.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

