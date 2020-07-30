Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,474 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Ventas by 85.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 289.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VTR opened at $39.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.40. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Ventas had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 19.80%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Ventas from $60.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Ventas from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Ventas from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.53.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

