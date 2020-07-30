Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 48.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 608,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,105 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of Delta Air Lines worth $17,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 143.6% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 112.0% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $65,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,697. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.22.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $25.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.48. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $62.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.