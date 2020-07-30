World Asset Management Inc Has $343,000 Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 33.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in IDEX were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,464,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEX during the first quarter worth approximately $80,845,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in IDEX by 24.5% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,896,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,944,000 after buying an additional 372,906 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in IDEX by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,949,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,822,000 after buying an additional 271,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in IDEX by 10.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,788,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,117,000 after buying an additional 261,557 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEX alerts:

In related news, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 99,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.77, for a total value of $16,855,059.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,036 shares in the company, valued at $51,312,155.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total transaction of $5,737,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 240,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,277,657.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 143,250 shares of company stock valued at $23,805,061. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IEX. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on IDEX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus began coverage on IDEX in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lowered their price target on IDEX from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on IDEX from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. IDEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.83.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $166.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.14 and a 200-day moving average of $155.76. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $104.56 and a 12-month high of $178.14.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $561.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.69 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 15.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

See Also: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.