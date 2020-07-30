World Asset Management Inc Trims Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 40.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Incyte were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INCY. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Incyte by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 228,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,986,000 after buying an additional 14,238 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter worth $24,231,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.90.

In other news, insider Paul Trower sold 6,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $763,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,154,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total transaction of $93,063.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,604.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 250,175 shares of company stock valued at $26,519,987 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INCY stock opened at $98.04 on Thursday. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $62.48 and a 52 week high of $110.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.02 and a beta of 1.05.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($3.17). Incyte had a negative net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $568.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

