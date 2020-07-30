Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 24,216 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 24,216 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 4.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 570,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,338,000 after buying an additional 22,152 shares in the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 21.2% during the second quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 280,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after buying an additional 48,900 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 39.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,169,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,713,000 after buying an additional 327,897 shares in the last quarter. Derby & Company Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 4.3% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 36,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC opened at $39.91 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $69.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.33.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. Marathon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $24.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 46.96%.

MPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.64.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

