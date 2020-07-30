Strs Ohio Raises Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth $63,479,000. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter worth $25,404,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter worth $20,268,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its stake in Albemarle by 39.3% during the first quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,017,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,195,000 after buying an additional 287,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Albemarle by 72.7% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 448,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,292,000 after buying an additional 188,843 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALB opened at $83.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.95. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $48.89 and a 12-month high of $99.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.46.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $738.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.50%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALB shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra decreased their price target on Albemarle from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Albemarle from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Albemarle from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.94.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

