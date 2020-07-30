Strs Ohio Buys 14,885 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 1,518.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,885 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 603.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 57.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 38.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 73.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $180.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.95, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.33 and a 200-day moving average of $167.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.64 and a 1-year high of $195.03.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $429.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.79 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on JKHY shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.71.

In related news, VP Steven W. Tomson sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total value of $647,778.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

