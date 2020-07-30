Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,129 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in Simon Property Group by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,737,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,411,946,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025,630 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 16,116,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,136,000 after acquiring an additional 8,059,066 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,423,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,393,000 after acquiring an additional 358,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,996,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,099,000 after acquiring an additional 185,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Simon Property Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,889,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,250,000 after acquiring an additional 482,150 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $65.59 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.81. Simon Property Group Inc has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.47). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 68.08% and a net margin of 35.20%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.19%.

SPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Compass Point initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Cfra decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.29.

In other news, Director Glyn Aeppel bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at $420,008.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

