NEXT Financial Group Inc Decreases Position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,817,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,699,000 after buying an additional 18,164 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,349,000 after buying an additional 10,531 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the fourth quarter worth about $168,682,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 956,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,105,000 after buying an additional 11,310 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 140.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 906,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,970,000 after buying an additional 529,510 shares during the period. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Christina M. Mcmullen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $453,025.00. Also, insider Malcolm Swift sold 24,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.65, for a total value of $4,468,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,464 shares in the company, valued at $10,075,035.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,408 shares of company stock worth $9,490,479 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MKC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.20.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $194.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.84. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 52-week low of $112.22 and a 52-week high of $196.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.31. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s payout ratio is currently 46.36%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

