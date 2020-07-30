World Asset Management Inc Sells 2,629 Shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 30.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,119 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CXO. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Concho Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 2,515.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 726.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,560 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

NYSE CXO opened at $52.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.13 and a 200-day moving average of $60.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.84. Concho Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $33.13 and a 52 week high of $99.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.65 million. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 210.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Concho Resources Inc will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

In related news, Director Steven L. Beal sold 19,500 shares of Concho Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $1,202,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,996.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Concho Resources from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on Concho Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded Concho Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded Concho Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.96.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO).

Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.