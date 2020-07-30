John T. Schwieters Sells 6,014 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Director John T. Schwieters sold 6,014 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.95, for a total value of $1,166,415.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,925,166.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of DHR opened at $202.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $204.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.51. The firm has a market cap of $140.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.92.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

Several analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Danaher from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Danaher from $163.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.73.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Danaher by 1.9% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 91.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

