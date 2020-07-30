John T. Schwieters Sells 6,014 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Director John T. Schwieters sold 6,014 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.95, for a total value of $1,166,415.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,925,166.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of DHR opened at $202.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $204.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.51. The firm has a market cap of $140.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.92.
Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Danaher from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Danaher from $163.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.73.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Danaher by 1.9% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 91.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.
Danaher Company Profile
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.
