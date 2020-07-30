Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Buys 293 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,761 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.8% of Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 407.1% during the 2nd quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $999,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,665,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,033.53 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,344.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,867.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,303.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1,496.49 billion, a PE ratio of 144.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, China International Capital increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,932.22.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

