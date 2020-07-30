Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 287 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2020

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 511 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.0% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,033.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,867.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,303.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,344.29. The stock has a market cap of $1,496.49 billion, a PE ratio of 144.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,932.22.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

