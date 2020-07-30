Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 51,328 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 124.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,328 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $4,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITB. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 4,230.4% in the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000.

Shares of BATS ITB opened at $52.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.33 and a 200-day moving average of $41.39. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

